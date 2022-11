News From Law.com

Less than a year after taking over as leader of Pennsylvania's third-largest judicial district, Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio has set her sights on a higher office—the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Carluccio is the first Republican to come forward with plans to run in the 2023 high court election and the second candidate to announce a bid for the seat.

Government

November 30, 2022, 4:51 PM