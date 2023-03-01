Judge Calabresis Oral History Book Hits on Nomination, Judic...

News From Law.com

For five years, law professor Norman Silber sat down with Judge Guido Calabresi in a New Haven recording studio once a week as part of Silber's oral history project on the life of the federal appeals court judge. Published this January, "Outside In: The Oral History of Guido Calabresi" checks in at over 400 pages, covering everything from Calabresi fleeing Italy as a child with his anti-fascist parents before WWII to his nearly 30-year career on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

District of Columbia

March 01, 2023, 3:25 PM