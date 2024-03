News From Law.com

Business groups at the last minute have derailed a pro-worker federal labor rule that had been expected to spark a dramatic increase in union-organizing efforts at large companies. Judge J. Campbell Barker of the Eastern District of Texas late Friday struck down the National Labor Relations Board's so-called joint-employer that had been scheduled to go into effect Monday.

