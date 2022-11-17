News From Law.com

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called Stop Woke act in a ruling that called the legislation "positively dystopian."The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others.

Florida

November 17, 2022, 4:23 PM