Judge Blocks Ark. Law Requiring Parental OK for Minors to Cr...

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a new law that would have required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts, preventing the state from becoming the first to impose such a restriction. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted a preliminary injunction that NetChoice—a tech industry trade group whose members include TikTok, Facebook parent Meta, and X, formerly known as Twitter—had requested against the law.

September 01, 2023, 8:00 AM

