Judge Blasts Erika Girardis Latest Attacks on Bankruptcy Tru...

On 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Erika Girardi last year questioned the former clients of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, who is charged with stealing their money. But, after she met with them publicly last month, her lawyer, Evan Borges, sought to stop the Girardi Keese bankruptcy trustee from actions he said would harm clients. On Tuesday, a bankruptcy judge found he had no evidence. The trustee called the repeated oppositions a publicity stunt that was sanctionable.

August 16, 2023, 3:09 PM

