Judge Blames Atlanta Officials for Confusion Over Stop Cop C...

A federal judge overseeing the case involving Atlanta activists' referendum effort against a police and firefighter training facility accused city officials on Wednesday of moving the goalposts on the signature-gathering campaign, saying they have "directly contributed" to a widespread sense of confusion over the matter. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled that he does not have the authority to force the city of Atlanta to begin processing the tens of thousands of signatures that were handed in Monday by activists.

Georgia

September 14, 2023, 12:47 PM

