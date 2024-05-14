Judge Awards Florida Litigators $2.4M in Attorney Fees | Law...

News From Law.com

A federal district court judge in Orlando awarded Florida litigators seven figures in attorney fees following a class action over an insurance company's failure to pay sales tax and state and local regulatory fees for leased vehicle total-loss claims. Plaintiff Anthony Sos was class representative in a statewide class action against the defendant, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. before U.S. District Judge Paul Byron, who sits in the Middle District of Florida.

Government

May 14, 2024, 2:26 PM

nature of claim: /