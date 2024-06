News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Judge Louis Stanton of the Southern District of New York on Friday awarded a $48.6 million judgment in favor of Frontier Airlines in a suit against AMCK Aviation Holdings Ireland Limited, an aircraft leasing company, and two AMCK affiliates in a breach-of-contract suit relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aerospace & Defense

June 17, 2024, 5:39 PM

