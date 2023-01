News From Law.com

A Philadelphia judge has entered a $4.1 million verdict for a boy who sustained facial injuries in a car crash with a drunken driver. Judge Carmella Jacquinto of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas entered the judgment for minor plaintiff Peter Arreguin against defendant Charles Kingsing, resolving a suit that had been ongoing for nearly seven years.

January 30, 2023, 3:43 PM