Judge Awards $180M in Fees After Unusually Prolonged and Con...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge who compared the attorney fee request in the $725 million privacy settlement with Facebook to San Francisco NFL player Nick Bosa's $170 million contract with the '49ers approved the compensation on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, in San Francisco, found the $180 million fee request reasonable in the 'unusually prolonged and contentious' case, in which he issued a $925,000 sanction against Facebook, now owned by Meta Platforms, and its law firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Cybersecurity

October 11, 2023, 12:45 PM

nature of claim: /