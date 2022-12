News From Law.com

The short-handed New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government appointed Sanford Berland as its inaugural executive director on Friday, a position he's held on an interim basis since September. The agency replaced the maligned Joint Commission on Public Ethics in July. Berland's appointment, which was unanimous of the seven sitting commissioners, is for four years, and he'll be paid $220,000 annually, according to the commission.

