Judge Approves Punitive Damages in Military Veterans Lawsuit...

A Florida judge ruled that a military veteran can include claims for punitive damages in litigation against CNN due to comments such as "We gonna nail this Zachary Young mfucker," despite internal emails in which employees said their story was "full of holes like Swiss cheese." Devin "Velvel" Freedman, a Freedman Normand Friedland partner in Miami, represents the plaintiffs, Zachary Young and his company Nemex Enterprises Inc., before Bay Circuit Judge William Henry. "CNN's internal documents showed it was undeniably trying to hurt Mr. Young with its defamatory broadcasts," Freedman alleged.

August 04, 2023, 2:12 PM

