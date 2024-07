News From Law.com

U.S. District Senior Judge Harvey Bartle III of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday granted final approval to the resolution in a putative class action accusing AdaptHealth Corp. of misleading investors. The settlement includes $12.7 million in attorney fees for the plaintiffs lead counsel at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

California

July 11, 2024, 4:47 PM