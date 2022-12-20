Judge Approves $16.65M Payout to Law Firms Involved in Pa. O...

News From Law.com

The judge overseeing Pennsylvania's coordinated state opioid litigation has approved the reimbursement of $16.65 million in costs and expenses to 16 law firms representing plaintiffs who signed on to settlements with Johnson & Johnson and other opioid distributors. The bulk of that money, about $14.8 million, is set to go to Baron & Budd, who is representing Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in his opioid suit on behalf of the state of Pennsylvania.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2022, 3:41 PM