The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to a district judgeship in the Southern District of California.Confirmed in a 56-39 vote Tuesday, Schopler has served as a magistrate judge in California's Southern District since 2016. Schopler, who was nominated to the seat on July 14, has an extensive background as a prosecutor, as well as some defense work experience.

California

March 07, 2023, 3:15 PM