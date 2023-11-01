Judge Albright Didnt Want to Give Up This Case—But the 5th...

News From Law.com

TikTok Inc., prevailing on a writ of mandamus, got a copyright infringement lawsuit transferred from the Western District of Texas to a California court, relying on a federal appellate court's practice of ruling against the Waco district court. The opinion issued Tuesday found U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright clearly abused his discretion in denying TikTok's motion to transfer the case to the Northern District of California. The Fifth Circuit opinion in "In re TikTok" concerns a lawsuit brought by a Chinese company, Beijing Meishe Network Technology Co. Ltd.

November 01, 2023

