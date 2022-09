News From Law.com

A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to preserve records and medical supplies associated with a lethal injection attempt after the prison system acknowledged multiple attempts to access the inmate's veins before calling off the execution. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. issued the order at the request of the inmate's lawyers who are trying to gather more information about what happened during Alabama's attempt to execute Alan Miller, 57.

Alabama

September 23, 2022, 10:16 PM