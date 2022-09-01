Judge Again Denies Grahams Effort to Skirt Ga. Subpoena | La...

News From Law.com

A federal judge Thursday ruled that constitutional protections don't shield Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham's argument that all his calls with Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, were protected under the U.S. Constitution's "speech or debate" clause, which shields members of Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.

District of Columbia

September 01, 2022, 5:19 PM