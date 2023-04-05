Judge Abbe Fletman Clears the Weeds for Philadelphia Paraqua...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs in Philadelphia's mass tort over the herbicide Paraquat have one less hurdle to clear. After months of disagreement over how plaintiffs should file their claims, Judge Abbe Fletman of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas approved a short-form complaint for the litigation. According to plaintiffs liaison counsel Sarah Hansel, senior counsel at Motley Rice, the March 29 order puts a contentious case-management fight to rest and allows the litigation to move forward.

