Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against XTO Energy and Precision Drilling to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by the Buckingham Barrera Vega Law Firm on behalf of Jose Juarez, who fell through a metal grating while working as a contractor at a wellsite. The case is 1:23-cv-00082, Juarez v. XTO Energy Inc. et al.