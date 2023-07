Removed To Federal Court

Norfolk Dredging Co. on Friday removed a workplace injury lawsuit to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly injured after the defendant required him to perform unsafe activities at a dredging site. The defendant is represented by Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote. The case is 2:23-cv-02614, Juarez v. Norfolk Dredging Company.

Pennsylvania

July 07, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Edgar Gonzalez Juarez

Plaintiffs

Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky PC

defendants

Norfolk Dredging Company

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel