Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell have entered appearances for Balboa Car Washes Inc. and Dennis Metcalf in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed Jan. 24 in California Central District Court by the So. Cal. Equal Access Group on behalf of Juan Valencia, alleges that the plaintiff was unable to access the defendant's business in a wheelchair due to physical barriers at the premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu, is 2:24-cv-00663, Juan Valencia v. Balboa Car Washes, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 11, 2024, 2:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Valencia

Plaintiffs

So Cal Equal Access Group

defendants

Balboa Car Washes, Inc.

Dennis Metcalf

Does

defendant counsels

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA