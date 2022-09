Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison & Foerster on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Swift Beef Company to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Setareh Law Group, accuses the defendants of failing to pay overtime and provide rest breaks and meal periods. The case is 5:22-cv-01545, Juan Garza v. Swift Beef Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 02, 2022, 6:47 AM