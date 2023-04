New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC. The suit, against Tina Davis, Angela K. Magee and other defendants, alleges violation of a franchise agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets related to tax-preparation services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00106, JTH Tax, LLC v. Magee et al.

Government

April 07, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

JTH Tax, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Angela K. Magee

Tina Davis

Two Sisters Tax LLC

Your Tax Lady, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/