New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Liberty Tax Service. The complaint targets Foster Tax Services for failing to return proprietary information beyond the termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00005, JTH Tax LLC v. Foster.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 6:13 PM