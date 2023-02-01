New Suit - Trademark

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC, a subsidiary of Liberty Tax Service. The suit names LTS Wilmington LLC, Ashley Beckwith and Courtney Williams for allegedly breaching the post-termination obligations of a franchise agreement. The court action contends the defendants have continued to operate a competing business at a former franchise location while using Liberty Tax trade dress. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00125, JTH Tax, LLC v. Beckwith et al.

February 01, 2023