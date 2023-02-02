New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a franchise and trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC, the licensee of 'liberty tax service' trademarks. The complaint takes aim at Kyle Anderson and RKA Tax LLC for allegedly sharing confidential information with Toga Tax LLC d/b/a Bettertax.us and other defendants in breach of an executed franchise agreement. The suit further contends that after the franchise agreement was terminated, Anderson misappropriated proprietary information regarding tax preparation for the benefit of RKA Tax. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00209, JTH Tax LLC v. Anderson et al.

February 02, 2023, 6:38 AM