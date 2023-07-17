New Suit - Contract

JTH Tax filed a franchise lawsuit against Esmerelda Roldan, Lola Julius and Nwachuku Agwu on Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, is part of a string of cases accusing former JTH franchisees of violating non-compete agreements by offering competitive accounting and consulting services after termination of their franchise agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00735, JTH Tax LLC v. Roldan et al.

Business Services

July 17, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

JTH Tax, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Esmerelda Roldan

Lola Julius

Nwachuku Agwu

nature of claim: 880/