New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+. The suit targets Warrior Financial Services and former Liberty and SiempreTax+ franchisees 5402 Taxes and Kryssi Dehn for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit the plaintiffs' clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00105, JTH Tax, LLC f/k/a JTH Tax, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Tax Service et al v. Kryssi Dehn a/k/a Kryssi Dehn-Contreras et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 02, 2023, 8:13 PM