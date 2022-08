New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax. The suit targets former franchisees John Carrier and Benjamin Teaford over alleged loan defaults. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00366, JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service et al. v. Teaford et al.

Virginia

August 31, 2022, 1:46 PM