New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret and franchise lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Liberty Tax Services and SiempreTax+. The complaint takes aim at Zaya Financial Group for allegedly failing to return customer lists, tax records and other confidential information after defaulting on a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00383, JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Services and Siempretax+LLC v. Younan d/b/a Zaya Financial Group.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 5:53 PM