New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a franchise and trade secrets lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service. The complaint takes aim at Nisar Ahmed for allegedly operating a competing tax business after his franchise agreement was terminated. The suit further contends that Ahmed misappropriated confidential and proprietary information, such as client contact information, to solicit and service Liberty’s clients in violation of the franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01119, JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service v. Nisar Ahmed d/b/a "Tax Services".

Business Services

February 23, 2023, 3:17 PM