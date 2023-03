New Suit - Trade Secrets

JTH Tax d/b/a Liberty Tax Service filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former franchisee Lizeth Suazo Pineda on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competitor Master Tax. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00227, JTH Tax LLC v. Pineda.

Business Services

March 03, 2023, 7:15 PM