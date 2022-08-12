New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service. The suit is part of a string of cases accusing former Liberty Tax franchisees of misappropriating trade secrets and violating non-compete clauses by preparing tax returns for customers within 25 miles of their former franchises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61513, JTH Tax LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service v. Browdy et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 12, 2022, 4:52 PM