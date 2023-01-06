New Suit - Trade Secrets

JTH Tax d/b/a Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former franchisee Debasish Paul and Paul Financial Group on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, seeks to prevent the defendants from providing competing tax services within 25 miles of Paul's former franchise territory. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00018, JTH Tax LLC et al. v. Paul Financial Group Inc. et al.

Business Services

January 06, 2023, 8:16 PM