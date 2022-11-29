New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a franchise and trade secrets lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of JTH Tax LLC, the licensee of 'liberty tax service' trademarks and Siempretax + LLC. The complaint takes aim at David Diaz and Linda Sanchez-Roman for allegedly operating Accounting Tax Plus, a competing tax business, in the course of also operating their 'Liberty/SiempreTax' franchise. The suit further contends that after the franchise agreement was terminated, the defendants misappropriated confidential information regarding tax preparation for the benefit of Accounting Tax Plus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02712, JTH Tax, LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service et al v. Linda Sanchez-Roman et al.

November 29, 2022, 5:04 AM