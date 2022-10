Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn on Tuesday removed a franchise lawsuit against Starbucks to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Eric Everett Hawes on behalf of JRUCW Inc. and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-07374, Jrucw, Inc., a California corporation et al v. Starbucks Corporation, a Washington Corporation et al.