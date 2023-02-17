New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of JRM Construction Management. The suit brings claims against two former JRM employees for allegedly misappropriating confidential, proprietary information in favor of co-defendant and JRM direct competitor Elysium Construction. The defendants are also accused of improperly soliciting the plaintiffs’ employees and clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00932, Jrm Construction Management, LLC et al v. Plescia et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 17, 2023, 12:23 PM