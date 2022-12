Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Zelle LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Indemnity Company of America to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over a disputed water damage claim, was filed by Flores & Pelaez-Prada on behalf of Baymont Inn & Suites and Jr. Star Corporation. The case is 4:22-cv-01138, Jr Star Corporation et al v. Travelers Indemnity Company of America.

Insurance

December 23, 2022, 5:11 AM