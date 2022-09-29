New Suit - Trademark

Parsons Behle & Latimer and Cooley filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of fertilizer product supplier J.R. Simplot Company and owner of the 'Nitra King' mark. The suit targets Ewing Irrigation Products Inc. for marketing and selling a competing fertilizer product under the nearly identical name of 'Nitrate King.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05480, J.R. Simplot Company v. Ewing Irrigation Products, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

