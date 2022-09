New Suit - Trademark

Agribusiness J.R. Simplot Co. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Ewing Irrigation Products on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Parsons Behle & Latimer, alleges that the defendant's use of the 'Nitrate King' mark for fertilizer is confusingly similar to J.R. Simplot's 'Nitra King' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05480, J.R. Simplot Co. v. Ewing Irrigation Products Inc.

Agriculture

September 26, 2022, 8:30 PM