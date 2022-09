New Suit - Trade Secrets

Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Idaho District Court on behalf of agribusiness company J.R. Simplot Company. The suit targets former Simplot insights and analytics manager, Kadyn Del Toro, for allegedly misappropriating proprietary sales data and confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00408, J.R. Simplot Company v. Del Toro.

Agriculture

September 28, 2022, 6:25 AM