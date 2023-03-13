JQC Says Judge Coomers Latest Defense Tactic Adds Nothing to...

News From Law.com

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency is barking back at an insinuation it withdrew a formal advisory opinion limiting its jurisdiction over pre-judicial conduct in order to pursue ethics charges against suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer. After defense attorneys for Coomer contended a withdrawn 2018 JQC opinion remained binding in barring the commission's jurisdiction over "'conduct by a non-judge before that person becomes a judicial candidate,'" attorneys for the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia filed a reply brief countering the notion.

Georgia

March 13, 2023, 6:06 PM