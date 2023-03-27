JQC Hearing Panel Seeks Input After Coomers Ethics Case Rema...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia recommended he be removed from office but the Supreme Court of Georgia remanded suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer's ethics case after ruling the judicial watchdog lacked jurisdiction over prejudicial conduct. Now the sidelined judge's defense counsel has another shot at saving his seat on the bench, as the JQC Hearing Panel seeks input from both parties before rendering a second sanctions recommendation to the high court.

Georgia

March 27, 2023, 1:49 PM

