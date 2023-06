News From Law.com

JPMorgan Chase Bank has reached a settlement with survivors of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring, four months before the class action suit was set to go to trial in the Southern District of New York, plaintiffs' attorney David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner confirmed Monday.

