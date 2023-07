New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alejandra Vidal Soler on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Chapman & Cutler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04655, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Soler.

Banking & Financial Services

July 19, 2023, 1:09 PM

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

Chapman and Cutler

Alejandra Vidal Soler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract