New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Parker, Ibrahim & Berg, seeks to determine the proper recipient of disputed funds. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-02605, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Meged Funding Group Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Parker Ibrahim & Berg

defendants

Al & Chuchos LLC d/b/a Al & Chuchos

Lendora Capital, LLC

Luciano Nunez

Lucio Nunez

Meged Funding Group Corp.

Nunez Carpet

Nunez Flooring LLC

Vivelo Fashion LLC d/b/a Vivelo Fashion

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract