Who Got The Work

Jacob R. Kirkham of Kobre & Kim has stepped in to defend the former chief growth officer of college financial planning platform Frank against securities fraud allegations from JPMorgan Chase. The case, filed Dec. 22 in Delaware District Court by Hogan Lovells and Potter Anderson & Corroon, accuses Olivier Amar and other defendants of falsifying information provided to JPMorgan in connection with the bank's $175 million acquisition of Frank in 2021. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-01621, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Javice et al.