New Suit - Securities

JPMorgan Chase filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Charlie Javice, Olivier Amar and other defendants on Thursday in Delaware District Court in connection with the plaintiff's $175 million purchase of the defendants' college financial aid business TAPD Inc. d/b/a Frank. The suit, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Hogan Lovells, accuses the defendants of falsifying the number of students who had opened Frank accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01621, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Javice et al.